World Pride NYC: NYC Pride March culminates month of Stonewall commemorations

The New York City Pride March, the biggest Pride celebration in the world, was expected to draw millions of spectators. It featured 677 contingents including community groups, major corporations and cast members from FX's "Pose."
Organizers said 150,000 people would march along the route that began in the Flatiron District.
Revelers dressed in rainbow-colored clothing waved flags and signs as the march got underway. Some people climbed up on street lamp posts or were on people's shoulders to get a better view.
Eraina Clay, 63, of suburban New Rochelle, came to celebrate the anniversary.
"I think that we should be able to say we've been here for so long, and so many people are gay that everybody should be able to have the chance to enjoy their lives and be who they are," Clay said. "I have a family. I raised kids. I'm just like everybody else."
Security was tight with police officers stationed throughout the route.
City officials announced a comprehensive plan for the march, including mass transit and security information.
At 71 years old, Grace Jones was beaming with pride as she took the stage on Manhattan's West Side. Saturday's performances marked the start of the two-day music celebration. Madonna is set to take the stage Sunday night.
Tens of thousands flocked to Pride Island Saturday night dressed in their pride best - they made it to New York City from all over the world.
"One of my highlights was I was walking on the streets of New York and this woman said 'I love you'," said James Moran, from Sydney, Australia.
This year, millions are celebrating world pride, marking 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village, with so much progress in the gay rights movement.
Even a severe thunderstorm that closed off festivities for about an hour and a half didn't damper the mood. Pride Island was evacuated again Sunday due to a strong storm that passed through. Police are looking into whether it will open again,
Pride Island and Pride festivities at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe storms....but rain isn’t getting these guys down....they’re taking refuge under the W. Side Highway overpass until it’s all clear...hopefully soon @JeffSmithABC7 @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk #worldpride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/6fZXGRm5C6— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019
"We had a great time talking to people from all around the world - it's been great," said Teto Rincon.
They were celebrating love and the commitment for change while also not forgetting those who fought to get here.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
