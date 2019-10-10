Society

Manhattan street named after NYPD officer killed in Iraq war in 2005

TRIBECA, New York City (WABC) -- A street in Tribeca was co-named after an NYPD officer who worked in the neighborhood before he was killed in Iraq.

Staff Sergeant James McNaughton was 27 years old when he was killed in action in the Iraq war in 2005. He was the first NYPD officer to die in the conflict.

The street - a section of West Broadway between Lispenard and Canal streets - was co-named James McNaughton Way at a ceremony with the officer's family on Thursday.

McNaughton's family -- including his parents, who are both retired members of the NYPD -- lobbied for 14 years to have a street in Tribeca dedicated to him.

His parents hope the sign will be a beacon for the neighborhood and the officers who protect it.

The street is part of the area McNaughton used to serve as an NYPD officer in the Transit Bureau.

