NYPD hands out toys to students with special needs on Staten Island

ARROCHAR, Staten Island (WABC) -- The NYPD certainly knows how to make an impression - rolling up on their motorcycles and delivering to the Seton Foundation for Learning on Staten Island.

Santa and members of the NYPD Highway Patrol Unit 5 have visited the school for kids with special needs for seven years in a row, and they come bearing gifts, working for the big man himself - Santa Claus.

"The highway patrol has a unique relationship with Santa - he's more than willing," says Detective Thomas Cerbone.

Some of the kids jump right up to Santa - others can't wait to sneak away, and some will linger.

There are plenty of presents to unwrap, and there is no need to wait for Christmas. It is also an uplifting event for parents, too.

"It makes my son feel great - he loves seeing Santa, and loves seeing police officers also," says Giustino Valenti.

"It's wonderful to see the kids, their faces light up when Santa comes in. It's special for all these children," added Melissa Meinke.

The kids are part of the reason why the officers have made this a tradition.

"To see the kids' reactions - brings a tear to your eye," says Sgt. Zev Taylor.

