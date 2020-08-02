NYPD officers help deliver baby after seeing car idling in Brooklyn

Special delivery!



When an expecting Brooklyn mom went into labor on the way to the hospital, these @NYPD63Pct cops were there to help, assisting mom deliver a healthy baby boy.



Congrats to mom & dad, and welcome to our newest New Yorker! pic.twitter.com/fg6my5nKpU — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 1, 2020

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother is thankful for two NYPD officers being at the right place at the right time in Brooklyn.The officers helped deliver a baby Friday.Officers Dean Perez and Randi Knepper were on patrol when they saw a car idling in Mill Basin.Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about them.The mom to be was in the front passenger seat.With no time to get to the hospital, the officers delivered a baby boy, 7 pounds and 7 ounces.----------