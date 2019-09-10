Society

Phone bank to be held Tuesday to answer questions on immigration

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A phone bank will be held Tuesday to help families get answers to any questions they have about immigration.

It is being conducted by Catholic Charities and will be manned by more than 25 legal staff and volunteers.

Organizers say they will be ready to answer questions on a wide range of topics, including immigrants' rights, guardianship, and deportation.

People can call into the phone bank from 5 - 8 p.m. at 1-800-566-7636.

Catholic Charities will be joined by several partners in the effort - Office of New Americans, New York Immigation Coalition, Hispanic Federation, NYLAG, and Legal Aid Society.

