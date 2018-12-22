SOCIETY

Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident on Long Island

Eyewitness News
LAKE GROVE, Long Island (WABC) --
A police officer saved a couple's wedding day after a crash on Long Island.

Joseph DeMichele, Feliece Terwilliger and their two children were on their way to town hall in Lake Grove on Saturday to tie the knot. That is when someone made a u-turn and slammed into them in Shirley, giving them a flat tire.

Responding Suffolk County police officer Cody Matthews came to their rescue, and offered to drive the couple to the ceremony.

The couple was so appreciative they invited Officer Matthews to stay and sign their marriage certificate.

