SOCIETY

President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush sponsored a boy from the Philippines for 10 years.

President George H.W. Bush never shied away from giving back to others and that continues to ring true even after his death.

The non-profit group Compassion International revealed that the president sponsored a 7-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy for 10 years.

Bush sent money that went toward Timothy's education, extracurricular activities and his meals.

The late president would use the pseudonym "G Walker" when he wrote letters to the boy.

But keeping the secret about the president's identity was no easy task.

A security team carefully screened each letter, but Bush would sometimes drop more hints than he was supposed to, like saying he'd been to the White House and that his dog Sadie had met a lot of famous people.

Timothy never caught on to the clues until much later. He found out that Bush was his sponsor when he graduated from the program in 2010.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushnon-profitu.s. & worldfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
NYC hospital transforms its basement into a winter wonderland
Pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
2018 Troop Greetings
More Society
Top Stories
96-year-old woman among 2 critically hurt in NYC fire
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
Shot fired at fleeing drug suspect during Yonkers bust
12-year-old boy killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored on Long Island
Show More
Teen found murdered on NYCHA rooftop in Brooklyn
NYPD officer saves pizzeria employee shot during robbery
Women sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted in Queens
More News