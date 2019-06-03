Long Island preschooler who re-learned how to walk leads classmates at graduation

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A preschooler from Long Island who re-learned how to walk, led her classmates who are undergoing cancer treatment in a special graduation ceremony at The Morgan Center on Monday.Zoefia Hamilton was hospitalized and put in a medically-induced coma due to seizures that affected her ability to walk. After practicing at home with her parents, Hamilton can now walk again.Hamilton will lead the ceremony with the help of cancer survivor Morgan Zuch, of whom The Morgan Center is named after.----------