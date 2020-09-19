Ginsburg to be memorialized with statue in hometown Brooklyn, Cuomo says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6444481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Novarro has more on the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- New York will construct a statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn, where she was born and grew up, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.Cuomo said in a statement that he would appoint a commission that would be tasked with selecting an artist and location for the sculpture."Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference. As a lawyer, jurist and profess, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals - she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor," Cuomo said.Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.Joan Ruth Bader was born in Brooklyn, in 1933, the second daughter in a middle-class family. Her older sister, who gave her the lifelong nickname "Kiki," died at age 6, so Ginsburg grew up in Flatbush as an only child.Ginsburg later graduated at the top of her Columbia University law school class in 1959.Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities, in recognition of Ginsburg's passing."Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life and career not only to the premise of equal justice and equity under the law, but also to the most basic premise that, regardless of gender, or race, or religion, or orientation, or identity, or nationality and ethnic heritage, we all must commit to fight for the things that we care about," Murphy said. "We have been made a better nation, and a better people, through her reasoned approach and sharp-minded opinions."