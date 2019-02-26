DRINKING

Report: Traces of key weed killer ingredient found in wine and beer

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the key ingredients used in the weed killer Roundup has been found in several popular wines and beers.

SAN FRANCISCO --
This is something that could give you pause the next time you're thinking of getting a beer or glass of wine.

A report done by public-interest advocacy group U.S. PIRG found trace amounts of glyphosate in 19 of 20 brands of beer and wine it looked it.



What is glyphosate? It is the key ingredient used in the popular weed killer Roundup and is listed as a probable human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization.

Some of the brands are Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser, Corona, Heineken, Guinness, and Samuel Adams.
But it should be noted the levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency's risk for beverages.



California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment told USA TODAY a person would have to drink more than 140 glasses of wine a day to reach the level it identified as "No Significant Risk Level."

Here are the brands that were tested.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeerwinedrinkingcancersocietyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRINKING
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Applebee's offering $1 holiday cocktail through December
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
More drinking
SOCIETY
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Retired detective wants to find woman born on Bronx street in 1994
Woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
Controversy ahead of NYC public advocate special election
Search for suspect who raped woman at Bronx motel
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns
Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
Show More
Kim readies for Trump after marathon journey, warm welcome
Journalists' equipment seized at interview with Venezuela's Maduro
NYC teacher named finalist for $1M Global Teacher Prize
Molotov cocktail thrown into truck with man inside in Harlem
Subway escalator buckles, shreds during morning commute
More News