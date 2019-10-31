Stepped up security for Village Halloween parade in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The streets of New York City will be filled with costumed characters for Halloween.While people are gearing up for the Village Halloween parade in Lower Manhattan, the police are launching their own operation to keep crowds safe.The NYPD says they are operating with heightened vigilance due to recent world events.While everyone will be decked out in their "wild things" themed costumes at the Village Halloween parade, the NYPD saying you will see a highly visible presence of their officers along with blocker trucks and K9 explosive teams.The holidays can be targets, and Halloween marks two years since the West Side Highway attacks that killed eight people.It has also been just days since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, causing concern.The NYPD focusing on security so that the thousands attending the parade can focus on the parade festivities."The Wild Thing-themed puppets, there are 50 of them. Outside of that we have Day of the Dead puppets, we have different classifications, I think all together 150 puppets," said Grace Schultz, Volunteer Coordinator for the Village Halloween Parade.The Village Halloween parade is set to start at 7 p.m. starting at 6th and Spring Street.----------