Suffolk County to invest $100 million to improve water quality

Bellone says Suffolk County will use $30 million for its septic improvement program, which gives grants to homeowners.
The goal is to eliminate more than 5,000 outdated cesspools and septic systems.
Scientists say that the outdated cesspools and septic systems are the primary sources of excess nutrients that have fouled local bays, contributing to harmful algae blooms, beach closures and fish kills.
To date, more than 2,300 homeowners have applied for grants under the program.
Bellone says the county needs money from the federal infrastructure bill for other plans including the long-awaited sewer projects along South Shore river corridors.
