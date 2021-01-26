target

Target giving $500 bonuses to all hourly team members

In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus.

Target said in a press release that the bonuses will go to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and at Target's headquarters and field-base offices.

Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will also receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 - $2,000. Target says that includes 12,000 employees in total and is a $200 million investment.

"We're so proud of our team. They're the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests-and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic," Target said in a release.

According to Target, this is the fifth time the retailer has recognized team members with bonuses for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

RELATED: Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour, give frontline workers $200 bonus
EMBED More News Videos

Beginning July 5, Target employees will be eligible to receive a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's current $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.



In the release, the company also mentioned they're continuing to work toward a permanent $15 industry-leading starting wage for U.S.-based employees.

Target began increasing the minimum wage for employees in July 2020. Eligible employees received a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's former $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25, a number set back in 2009 in the midst of the Great Recession.

Target will continue its coronavirus benefits into the new year, including "waiving its absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, providing free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members, free backup care to all U.S.-based team members, mental health support through free counseling sessions, and more."

SEE ALSO: Target to pay $200 bonuses to thousands of workers on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show workers continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypay raisemoneyretailu.s. & worldshoppingtargetminimum wage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Target paying $70 million in bonuses to frontline workers
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
1 teen killed after serious crash on LIE
Varsity jacket helps ID NY man among Capitol rioters
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter
Stolen car crashes and flips in NYC; suspect sought
Trey Songz arrest: R&B artist detained at AFC Championship game
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Show More
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead, several critically injured
COVID rates drop, but no relief for NYC restaurants
Video shows terrifying attack inside for-hire vehicle
COVID Live Updates: Moderna developing COVID vaccine booster
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
More TOP STORIES News