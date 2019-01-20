These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5098123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the conditions in Orange County.

A winter storm brought a messy mix of snow, rain and ice to the Tri-State area, followed by plunging temperatures that put the region in a deep freeze. Meanwhile demonstrators hit the streets in cities across the country for the third annual Women's March. And President Trump made a proposal to end the government shutdown in a speech from White House.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.A significant winter storm brought heavy rain to New York City and areas to the south and east, while snow fell to the far north and west. As the rain tapered off, temperatures plummeted later in the day, turning dangerously cold.Hundreds of United Airlines passengers will be flown to Newark Liberty International Airport after being stranded for over 13 hours at an airport in Canada.A driver was killed in a horrific crash in upper Manhattan early Sunday as a car plowed through a retaining wall and then plunged about 30 feet below into a cemetery.President Trump tried to end the shutdown stalemate with an offer to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats were quick to dismiss it as a "nonstarter."Police were on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Saturday. Officials say Jose Bisono, 31, got away while being transported to Brooklyn Central Booking by officers from DHS.----------an