These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm brought a messy mix of snow, rain and ice to the Tri-State area, followed by plunging temperatures that put the region in a deep freeze. Meanwhile demonstrators hit the streets in cities across the country for the third annual Women's March. And President Trump made a proposal to end the government shutdown in a speech from White House.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
AccuWeather Alert: Storm moves out, bitter cold moves in
A significant winter storm brought heavy rain to New York City and areas to the south and east, while snow fell to the far north and west. As the rain tapered off, temperatures plummeted later in the day, turning dangerously cold.
NYC women's march moves forward despite controversy
Hundreds of United Airlines passengers will be flown to Newark Liberty International Airport after being stranded for over 13 hours at an airport in Canada.
United passengers to be flown back to Newark after being stranded 13 hours at airport in Canada
A driver was killed in a horrific crash in upper Manhattan early Sunday as a car plowed through a retaining wall and then plunged about 30 feet below into a cemetery.
Democrats aren't buying Trump's 'compromise' to end shutdown
President Trump tried to end the shutdown stalemate with an offer to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats were quick to dismiss it as a "nonstarter."
Police searching for man who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Police were on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Saturday. Officials say Jose Bisono, 31, got away while being transported to Brooklyn Central Booking by officers from DHS.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTubean