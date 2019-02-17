These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Authorities found a couple fatally stabbed in their Bergen County home, and arrested their son in connection with the murders. A second suspect was charged in the robbery that led to the death of an NYPD detective. And there was a new twist in the investigation into the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents in NJ home
43-year-old Pawel Boduch was charged with two counts of murder as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after his parents were found fatally stabbed Saturday in their Englewood, NJ home.
Second suspect arrested in connection with death of NYPD detective
Jagger Freeman, 25, was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a T-Mobile store in Queens that led to the friendly-fire death of NYPD detective Brian Simonsen.
Manhole explosions force evacuation of NYC theater complex in Midtown
Broadway shows resumed after two manholes exploded in Manhattan Saturday night, sending flames shooting from the ground and causing the evacuation of a theater complex.
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation
Chicago police were "eager" to speak again with "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett about his alleged attack after two brothers were arrested in connection with the attack agreed to cooperate with police, sources said.
Met to return prized artifact after learning it was stolen
The Metropolitan Museum of Art will return a prized artifact to Egypt after learning it was stolen from the country in 2011.
