These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5142208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Englewood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5142592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan has the latest on the killing of an NYPD detective.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5142421" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has the details.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5142730" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police are investigating whether "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett may have staged his attack on Jan. 29 in Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5142465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres has the details.

Authorities found a couple fatally stabbed in their Bergen County home, and arrested their son in connection with the murders. A second suspect was charged in the robbery that led to the death of an NYPD detective. And there was a new twist in the investigation into the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.43-year-old Pawel Boduch was charged with two counts of murder as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after his parents were found fatally stabbed Saturday in their Englewood, NJ home.Jagger Freeman, 25, was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a T-Mobile store in Queens that led to the friendly-fire death of NYPD detective Brian Simonsen.Broadway shows resumed after two manholes exploded in Manhattan Saturday night, sending flames shooting from the ground and causing the evacuation of a theater complex.Chicago police were "eager" to speak again with "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett about his alleged attack after two brothers were arrested in connection with the attack agreed to cooperate with police, sources said.The Metropolitan Museum of Art will return a prized artifact to Egypt after learning it was stolen from the country in 2011.----------an