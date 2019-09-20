Society

Thousands of elephants to 'fly' in DUMBO, Brooklyn next week

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Have you ever seen an elephant fly?

Thousands of souvenir elephants will drop from the rooftops of Washington Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn next week. This area includes the famous corner between Washington and Water Streets, where photographers and spectators can see the Manhattan Bridge perfectly frames the Empire State Building.

The third annual Dumbo Drop charity event will take place during a block party on September 27. It will be followed by a Disco Drop, in which illuminated elephants floating through the night sky. Both will benefit Public STEAM Schools, PS307 Elementary School, and the Dock Street Middle School.
Instead of using their ears, however, tiny paracutes will be attached to the elephants. Each parachute is designed by a local artist.

Anyone can enter the drop, and those who sponsor the toy elephants that land closest to a target can win a variety of prizes.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydumbobrooklynnew york citycharityneighborhood
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owner accused of killing man attempting to break into NYC home
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Measles alert for LIRR customers
NYC students plan to walk out for Global Climate Strike
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
Man stabbed in neck in Riverside Park on Upper West Side
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm-up begins
Apple opens remodeled Fifth Avenue store in NYC
Man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Space heater use probed in deadly Queens house fire
Three Mile Island nuclear power plant's shutdown is imminent
More TOP STORIES News