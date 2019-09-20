DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Have you ever seen an elephant fly?
Thousands of souvenir elephants will drop from the rooftops of Washington Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn next week. This area includes the famous corner between Washington and Water Streets, where photographers and spectators can see the Manhattan Bridge perfectly frames the Empire State Building.
The third annual Dumbo Drop charity event will take place during a block party on September 27. It will be followed by a Disco Drop, in which illuminated elephants floating through the night sky. Both will benefit Public STEAM Schools, PS307 Elementary School, and the Dock Street Middle School.
Instead of using their ears, however, tiny paracutes will be attached to the elephants. Each parachute is designed by a local artist.
Anyone can enter the drop, and those who sponsor the toy elephants that land closest to a target can win a variety of prizes.
Thousands of elephants to 'fly' in DUMBO, Brooklyn next week
