Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana

Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

SARASOTA, Florida --
A thrift store in Sarasota, Florida received an unusual donation.

Someone dropped off more than 2,100 grams of marijuana.

The marijuana was discovered inside a big grey plastic tote that was left outside the store.

The thrift store says it has no idea why anyone would donate marijuana, unless it was some kind of mistake.

The Sarasota Police Department is now looking for the person responsible.

