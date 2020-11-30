Society

Tickets to be required to see Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You'll need to have a ticket if you want to check out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this holiday season.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made that announcement over the weekend.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is traditionally one of the city's most popular holiday attractions that draws huge crowds.

The city is already planning lane closures and other measures to maintain proper spacing.

Additional details will be announced later this week.

RELATED: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history
AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.



The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree made its journey from Oneonta, New York to Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown.

Officials say the 75-foot Norway spruce was driven to Rockefeller Plaza, raised off of its 115-foot-long trailer and put into place by a crane.

This year, there was a tiny stowaway aboard the tree. A tiny saw-whet owl. She has since been released into the wild.

Another thing you'll need tickets for...the Rockefeller Center Ice Rink which is now open.

