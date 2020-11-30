Tickets to be required to see Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Mayor Bill de Blasio made that announcement over the weekend.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is traditionally one of the city's most popular holiday attractions that draws huge crowds.
The city is already planning lane closures and other measures to maintain proper spacing.
Additional details will be announced later this week.
RELATED: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree made its journey from Oneonta, New York to Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown.
Officials say the 75-foot Norway spruce was driven to Rockefeller Plaza, raised off of its 115-foot-long trailer and put into place by a crane.
This year, there was a tiny stowaway aboard the tree. A tiny saw-whet owl. She has since been released into the wild.
Another thing you'll need tickets for...the Rockefeller Center Ice Rink which is now open.
