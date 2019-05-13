Tiempo: Venezuela economic and political crisis, and Altice USA on its commitment to the Latino Community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5296740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On this week's Tiempo, a look at Altice USA's commitment to the Latino community.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this week's edition of Tiempo, we take a look at the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, and the country's prospects for the future.With us are Alejandro Velasco, associate professor with New York University, and Manolo De Los Santos, executive director of The People's Forum.Also this week, Altice USA, known to many as Optimum, has its headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.The company serves and employs many Latinos in the Tri-State area.Joining us to bring some insight into the company's commitment to the Latino community are Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and COO of Altice USA, and Mirna Eusebio Lithgow, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Altice USA.