Society

Tiempo: Venezuela economic and political crisis, and Altice USA on its commitment to the Latino Community

EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Torres talks with Alejandro Velasco, associate professor with New York University, and Manolo De Los Santos, executive director of The People's Forum. 5/12/19

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this week's edition of Tiempo, we take a look at the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, and the country's prospects for the future.

With us are Alejandro Velasco, associate professor with New York University, and Manolo De Los Santos, executive director of The People's Forum.
EMBED More News Videos



Also this week, Altice USA, known to many as Optimum, has its headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

The company serves and employs many Latinos in the Tri-State area.

Joining us to bring some insight into the company's commitment to the Latino community are Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and COO of Altice USA, and Mirna Eusebio Lithgow, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Altice USA.
EMBED More News Videos

On this week's Tiempo, a look at Altice USA's commitment to the Latino community.



EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres talks with Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and COO of Altice USA, and Mirna Eusebio Lithgow, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Altice USA.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytiempoaltice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers credited with arrest of possible serial killer
BTS at MetLife: Be prepared for 2-hour delays after concert
Child porch pirate caught on camera in Queens
Bride: Guest loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding
Protesters block traffic as disciplinary trial begins in Garner death
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
AccuWeather: Rainy and raw
Show More
Escalating US-China trade war sends stocks plunging
Why YouTube influencer lost 2 million subscribers in 2 days
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
More than 100 volunteers join search for missing NY teen
More TOP STORIES News