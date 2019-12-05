Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a bright sign of the holiday season: The 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.The 77-foot tall Norway spruce that stands 77 feet tall arrived in Manhattan last month from Florida, New York.It is decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.The tree lighting ceremony kicked off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.The following streets were closed for the tree lighting ceremony:- 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street- 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street- 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue- Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st StreetThe tree is decorated with miles of lights, with a huge Swarovski crystal star at the top.It stays in place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.----------