Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a bright sign of the holiday season: The 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.
The 77-foot tall Norway spruce that stands 77 feet tall arrived in Manhattan last month from Florida, New York.
It is decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
The tree lighting ceremony kicked off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The following streets were closed for the tree lighting ceremony:
- 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street
It stays in place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.
It stays in place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.
