Travel back in time as dinosaurs take over Bronx Zoo

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Jurassic Park is coming to New York City as 40 animatronic dinosaurs take over the Bronx Zoo.The new exhibit, Dinosaur Safari, opens next week and will take visitors on a trip back through time.You can travel through two wooded acres to see a Kosmoceratops or two or some Maiasaura protecting their eggs from the Troodon."We just didn't want to bring dinosaurs to the Bronx Zoo and set them up, what we wanted to do is create an exhibit and experience," Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny said.The exhibit was years in the making and the dinosaurs were built in China. They're life-sized and all move -- and many make sounds.During the tour, visitors will learn how dinosaurs compare to present-day animals -- like those at the zoo -- and with that information comes an important underlying message."If something as formidable and large and powerful as the T-Rex can go extinct, that says a lot for the animals that exist on the planet with us today," Breheny said. "And at the Bronx Zoo and Wildlife Conservation Society, our basic mission is to prevent animals from going extinct."Just like dinosaurs, the exhibit won't last forever.It starts on April 19 and runs through Nov. 3. It's an additional $6 to go on the safari -- just make sure to not feed the dinosaurs.----------