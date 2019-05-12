Up Close: Dr. Jen Ashton shares information on suicide in new book

And yet there are no walk-a-thons or purple buttons or big galas to raise awareness for suicide.
It remains for most, a closeted issue.
But Dr. Jen Ashton - Chief Health and Medical Editor for ABC News - is helping force it out of the closet and into the sunlight because of what happened to her family.
Ashton's new book, "Life After Suicide," released during Mental Health Awareness Month, shares how she found courage and comfort after her ex-husband, Dr. Rob Ashton, died by suicide.
Proceeds from the book will be donated to Suicide Prevention organizations in honor of Dr. Rob Ashton.
And if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Also this week, a new book called 'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11', tells the stories of people who died, people who survived, and heroes from the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
With us is the author, former Boston Globe reporter and current Boston University professor Mitchell Zuckoff.