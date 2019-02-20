SOCIETY

Video of North Dakota boy in wheelchair jumping on trampoline goes viral

A viral video of a little boy in a wheelchair jumping on a trampoline with his coach is warming hearts around the world.

By
NORTH DAKOTA --
The video, which features 4-year-old Wyatt from North Dakota, has been seen by more than five million people.

Wyatt has spina bifida, but that's not stopping him from reaching new heights.

The inspirational moment happened at TNT Kid's Fitness and Gymnastics in Fargo.

Wyatt's mom, Allison Burggraff, said they have been going there once a week for the last two years.

"Every day, we get to see these amazing men and women work with kids with special needs," she said. "They're able to tap into the potential that their parents didn't even know they had."

