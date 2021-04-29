Society

Wake, funeral details released for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

EMBED <>More Videos

Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD officer killed in crash

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Wake and funeral details have been released for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tskaos, who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday.

The viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, located at 1 Shrine Place in Greenlawn.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, also at the church.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $115,000, while a separate fundraiser set up by Fund the Finest, which raises money for police and military families, has raised more than $45,000.

Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the force, leaves behind his wife, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

"He didn't deserve this," brother Teddy Tsakos told Eyewitness News. "He just bought a house. He was starting his life. He was doing good. Everything was cut short. That's it."

RELATED | Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos

EMBED More News Videos

Officer Tsakos leaves behind two young children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.


Tsakos was diverting cars off the highway after a previous fatal crash when he was struck by 32-yea-old Jessica Beauvais, who police say admitted to drinking wine, vodka and tequila before getting behind the wheel.

She is now facing 13 criminal charges and both confessed and apologized as she was walked out of the police precinct.

"I'm sorry," she said tearfully. "I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead."

Those who knew the officers were stunned by the news.

"I just can't believe it," neighbor Ruth Mandera said. "It's shocking. I've been crying ever since I heard."

Tsakos and his family had just moved to their East Northport neighborhood and make a quick impression on their neighbors. .

"Family man, friendly as can be, and the most hardworking person you'd ever want to meet," neighbor Moyra Bletsch said.

ALSO READ | Suffolk County police officer who lost 'majority of blood' in on-duty stabbing released to cheers
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknew york cityqueensfresh meadowsofficer injurednypdofficer killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
FDNY battles fire ripping through home in Brooklyn
NFL Draft: Jets hope for franchise QB, Giants look at best available
8-year-old injured after jumping from balcony during NYC fire
Delaware officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
Spread the word: Search underway for missing pet tortoise in NYC
2 men sought in Brooklyn shooting that injured victim in leg
Show More
Walk-in vaccinations now open to 16+ at NY state-run sites
NJ district back to in-person learning after flip-flops anger parents
Wary Supreme Court weighs student's Snapchat profanity case
COVID Updates: Moderna to increase global supply to 3 billion doses by 2022
AccuWeather: Warm with spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News