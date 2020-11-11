Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree will come from Oneonta, New York

The 75-foot tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be cut down and hoisted by a huge crane onto a 115-foot long trailer on Thursday, November 12, at 8:00 a.m.
Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta is donating the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Officials say the tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 14.
Each year, thousands of spectators pack into Rockefeller Center for one of the grandest displays of the holiday season - the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
