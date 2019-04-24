Win a free trip to Hawaii by purchasing a new MetroCard

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers could win a free trip to Hawaii simply by purchasing a new MetroCard.
Starting Tuesday, select vending machines at eight subway stations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn will be stocked with special Hawaii-branded MetroCards.
Anyone who gets one can register online and enter the code printed on the back of the card for a chance to win the giveaway.
The winner will get to choose one of four different trips for two to either Kauai, Oahu, Maui or Hawaii -- all of which include roundtrip airfare, accommodations, a weeklong car rental and a $1,500 gift card for spending money.
There are 250,000 specially branded MetroCards spread out among the following stations:
72nd Street-Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan (1, 2, 3)
86th Street-Lexington Avenue, Manhattan (4, 5, 6)
59th Street-Columbus Circle, Manhattan (A, B, C, D)
23rd Street-Eighth Avenue, Manhattan (C, E)
14th Street-Union Square, Manhattan (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6)
Broadway-Lafayette at Houston Street, Manhattan (B, D, F, M)
Fulton Street, Manhattan (A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5)
Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, Brooklyn (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5)
The contest ends April 30 and a winner is expected to be notified May 8.
