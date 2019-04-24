Society

Win a free trip to Hawaii by purchasing a new MetroCard

(Credit: Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers could win a free trip to Hawaii simply by purchasing a new MetroCard.

Starting Tuesday, select vending machines at eight subway stations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn will be stocked with special Hawaii-branded MetroCards.

Anyone who gets one can register online and enter the code printed on the back of the card for a chance to win the giveaway.

The winner will get to choose one of four different trips for two to either Kauai, Oahu, Maui or Hawaii -- all of which include roundtrip airfare, accommodations, a weeklong car rental and a $1,500 gift card for spending money.

There are 250,000 specially branded MetroCards spread out among the following stations:

72nd Street-Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan (1, 2, 3)
86th Street-Lexington Avenue, Manhattan (4, 5, 6)
59th Street-Columbus Circle, Manhattan (A, B, C, D)
23rd Street-Eighth Avenue, Manhattan (C, E)
14th Street-Union Square, Manhattan (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6)
Broadway-Lafayette at Houston Street, Manhattan (B, D, F, M)
Fulton Street, Manhattan (A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5)
Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, Brooklyn (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5)

The contest ends April 30 and a winner is expected to be notified May 8.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymetrocardsubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News