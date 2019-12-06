Society

Woman finds matching wedding, engagement ring in Brooklyn

By
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Brendaliz Altamirano, 32, is trying to put a ring on it - or rather on the rightful owner.

The kind and honest dental hygienist says she found a diamond ring last year while running errands near a drug store on Church Street in the Kensington section of Brooklyn. She posted the ring on Facebook, hoping the owner would see it - but no response.



"I noticed something sparkling on the floor. I immediately stopped and picked it up - I realized it's an engagement ring. It's meaningful. Got to belong to somebody - I would be upset if I lost it," said Altamirano.

Fast forward a year an Altamirano says she saw another ring on the sidewalk. She compared it to the diamond she found last year - and they are a perfect match. The rings have the same setting, the same gold and even the same initials engraved inside.

Again Altamirano posted the discovery of the ring on Facebook, and again she got no response.

She is hoping to return the wedding band and engagement ring to the rightful bride.


Related topics:
societykensingtonnew york citybrooklynlost and foundjewelry
