Society

Woman announces engagement to grandpa through his nursing home window

LAKE WACCAMAW, North Carolina -- As the number of coronavirus cases increase around the country, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are protecting their elderly residents by restricting visitors and time spent outside.

These restrictions didn't stop one resident's granddaughter from sharing some exciting news with her grandfather.
[Ads /]
Despite not being able to go inside and show him in person, Carly Boyd found a way to break the news of her recent engagement to her grandfather.

The assisted living facility suggested Boyd announce the engagement through his bedroom window.
[Ads /]
In photos that captured the moment, Boyd is seen pointing to her finger at her engagement ring. The photos also show the two 'holding hands' through the window.

Boyd used to be employed at the facility as a nurse's assistant, but just recently graduated from nursing school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinanursing homeengagementelderlycoronavirusu.s. & worldphotosenior citizensviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
Bergen County takes action to slow COVID-19 spread
3rd coronavirus death in NJ as schools, bars, restaurants close
AccuWeather: Morning rain, drizzle before a mild finish
Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
Show More
NYC schools closed at least until April 20
CT businesses, even casinos, shut down to fight virus
'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for coronavirus
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases
More TOP STORIES News