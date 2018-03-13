SOCIETY

Women's History Month: New York City pop-up explores history of women's watches

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
In honor of Women's History Month, shoppers on New York's Fifth Avenue can check out a pop-up exhibit by Swiss watchmaker Omega.

The small "Her Time" exhibit tucked inside Omega's 711 Fifth Avenue location features women's watches spanning more than a century and explores the evolution of style and technology.

Omega considers itself one of the early creators of women's watches, declaring in the exhibit, "Since 1848, we have pushed at the boundaries of what's possible in watchmaking...The exhibition proudly displays Omega's enduring commitment to ladies' watchmaking throughout the years...You will discover not only designs of remarkable beauty, femininity and grace, but a commitment to a deep innovation."

The ladies' "Moon Crescent" pendant pocket watch produced in 1904 is among the oldest watches on display. The gold watch features a diamond star and includes the Italian expression, "May this be your lucky star."

An early wristwatch also featured in the exhibit and produced from 1900-1925 was not specifically marketed for women, according to Omega, but because of its small design became an instant hit.

Omega introduced a slightly larger watch targeted for a male audience two years later.

The watch's success, according to Omega, ingrained in the company a commitment to creating "enduring timepieces specifically for women who care as much about what is inside their watch as its striking appearance."

A later "Medicus" ladies' watch produced in 1935 was designed specifically for nurses. The central seconds hand made it the first purpose-designed wrist watch for women in the world.

Other watches on display explore the evolution of technology and fashion in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1980s.

The exhibit is open seven days a week during business hours and will remain open to visitors through spring 2018.

