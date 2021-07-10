Man targeting Hunter Biden artwork, vandalizes Manhattan gallery, attacks employee: Police

By Eyewitness News
Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery, attacking employee

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a man who vandalized an expensive painting at an art gallery in Manhattan on Friday.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Brooklyn resident Rodrick Webber around 3:40 p.m. at the George Burgess Art Gallery, located at 462 West Broadway in SoHo.

Officers determined Webber had spray painted the word "Daddy" on a wall inside the gallery, damaging a painting worth $14,500.

Officials say the painting was damaged by the pink mist that came out of the spray can.

When a gallery employee approached the suspect, Webber attacked them.

During the arrest, the suspect called the officers "Nazis."

Authorities believe the suspect was targeting Hunter Biden, who had art pieces inside the gallery. None of Biden's artwork was ruined.

Webber has been charged with criminal mischief and assault.


