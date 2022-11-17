Singer Solange will continue her NYC endeavors by curating for Brooklyn Academy of Music

Singer Solange is set to curate BAM's spring music series, as well as her other NYC-based musical endeavors.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Singer Solange, who also happens to be the sister of Beyoncé, is taking on more work with music at another New York institution.

The Brooklyn Academy announced Solange will be curating its spring music series.

That involves selecting the academy's upcoming concerts, films, dance shows and other pieces.

Solange moved into musical composition earlier this year, writing the score for the New York City Ballet's 'Play Time'.

