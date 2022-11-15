Mike Pence focuses on 'future' of Republican party in one-on-one with Sandra Bookman

Former Vice President Mike Pence goes one-on-one with Sandra Bookman to discuss his book, the current state of politics and Donald Trump.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As former President Donald Trump gets ready to launch what's widely believed to be his third campaign for the White House Tuesday night, his former Vice President Mike Pence is making the media rounds.

Promoting his new book 'So Help Me God,' Pence spoke one-on-one with Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman on Tuesday, and said he believes the Republican party will have a better choice than Trump in 2024 -- perhaps a hint at Pence's own political future.

"Look, elections are about the future," Pence said.

The former vice president seems convinced the future is looking good for his party, in large part due to big Republican wins in the midterm elections here in deeply blue New York. Democrats lost almost every single closely contested congressional seat in the state, and incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul won by just six points.

"As I've told Lee Zeldin myself, his candidacy, their success may well be the margin of the Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives," Pence said.

Pence said American voters are looking for leaders with a vision, not those stuck in the past and that he says may have been the key takeaway from the midterms.

"Candidates that focused on the future did quite well, but candidates who focused on the past or re-litigating the past, did less well," Pence said.

If what's past is indeed prologue, as Shakespeare wrote, Donald Trump's expected announcement Tuesday night that he'll run for the White House a third time may not hold many surprises. But the former vice president seems to suggest the race itself just might.

"When the time comes for us to choose our standard bearer for 2024, the Republican primary voters will choose well, I think we'll have better choices than my old running mate," Pence said.

But is Pence running for president?

"You know what Sandra, I'll keep you posted on that," Pence said.

