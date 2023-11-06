Who is running for president in 2024 and who has dropped out

A year out, and all indications are that the 2024 election will be a re-run of 2020, but with the roles reversed -- Donald Trump taking on the current president, Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON -- The 2024 presidential race is taking shape, with former President Donald Trump mounting a comeback bid for the White House, facing GOP competition from Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and others.

Here's an updated list of who is running for president in 2024 and who has left the race.

President Joe Biden, Democrat

Biden announces run for 2024 reelection President Biden has announced that he's seeking a second term in 2024.

President Joe Biden on April 25 formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to "finish this job" he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age.

" [ My ] intention has been from the beginning to run. But there's too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign," he told ABC News anchor David Muir at the White House in February.

Biden told Muir in December 2021 that the possibility of a rematch with Trump wouldn't dissuade him.

"Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That'll increase the prospect of running," he said.

Trump announces 3rd bid for White House Former President Donald Trump has officially announced he is running for president in 2024, marking his third bid for the White House.

Trump, 76, formally launched his third bid for the White House on Nov. 15, following the 2022 midterms, which did not meet Republican expectations.

Trump announced his campaign from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. It didn't come as a surprise, given that Trump had been hinting for months that he would make a run.

"America's comeback starts right now," he said, describing the U.S. as "in decline" and touting his administration as a "golden age."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

However, Trump's third run for the White House comes as he faces four indictments -- he denies all wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty -- and has become increasingly estranged from some other leading figures in the GOP in the wake of Jan. 6, his 2020 election lies and other controversies and scandals.

While polling shows he remains overwhelmingly popular with many voters in the party, others say they want another nominee.

Ron DeSantis, Republican

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare presidential run with billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign during a social media event on Twitter with Elon Musk on Wednesday night.

The Florida governor on May 24 filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president. He kicked off his campaign in Iowa on May 30.

"Our great American comeback starts by sending [ President ] Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware," he declared then, going on to criticize the "failed policies" flowing out of Washington -- on crime, on the southern border, on energy production and on the state of the economy, including the cost of living, the "dereliction of duty" in the withdrawal from Afghanistan and more.

DeSantis, 45, was reelected to a second term by a near 20-point margin in November. He entered the GOP primary field as Trump's biggest rival, according to observers and voter surveys, though Trump has continued to lead in early polling.

Nikki Haley, Republican

Who is Nikki Haley? Haley was elected to two terms as South Carolina governor before Donald Trump tapped her to serve in his Cabinet.

Haley, 51, announced her presidential bid in a video released on Feb. 14, a day ahead of a formal kickoff on Feb. 15 in Charleston.

Haley, who also served as a U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in the Trump administration, was the first high-profile Republican to challenge Trump.

In her announcement video, Haley, the daughter of immigrants, highlighted her heritage as a South Asian woman and touted her hopeful view of what America can offer.

"My mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities.' My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America," Haley said.

She underscored her credentials as a former leader of the Palmetto State, stressing its resilience, but most of all she said there was a major need for change in the GOP's candidates.

"Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. ... It's time for a new generation of leadership," she said.

Haley was elected as the first female governor of South Carolina in 2010, stepping down in 2017, during her second term, to serve as a Trump ambassador until 2018.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Independent

Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

Kennedy, 69, initially announced his bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston on April 19.

He said then that the aim of his campaign, and presidency, would be to "end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power."

Months later, after repeatedly sparring with the Democratic National Committee over the rules governing its primary, Kennedy said in Philadelphia on Oct. 9 that he was leaving the party and would be running as an independent in 2024.

An attorney and activist, Kennedy is the scion of one of the country's most famous Democratic families: His father is slain Sen. Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and his uncle is former President John F. Kennedy.

However, the younger Kennedy has brought controversy to the campaign trail given his well-documented efforts to discredit vaccine use. Online, he has fueled conspiracies regarding vaccine mandates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and publicly voiced polarizing positions at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington, D.C.

The candidate has espoused vaccine hesitancy since the 2000s, has become one of the most prominent voices in the anti-vaccine movement, according to experts, as the founder of Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit organization known mainly for its anti-vaccine efforts.

Doug Burgum, Republican

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joining 2024 presidential race North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced he is joining 2024 presidential race -- becoming the 12th Republican candidate on the list.

North Dakota Gov. Burgum on June 7 jumped into the 2024 presidential race, pitching himself to voters as a candidate ready to bring small town values to the big stage.

"We need a leader who's clearly focused on three things: economy, energy and national security," Burgum, 67, said to cheers at an event in Fargo.

Burgum, 66, joins a long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump's early lead in the race. The governor of the nation's fourth-least populous state kicked off his campaign in Fargo, near the tiny farm town of Arthur where he grew up.

Burgum, a former software CEO, successfully ran against the Republican Party's preferred candidate to win the 2016 gubernatorial primary and easily won reelection in 2020.

Laws that Burgum signed this year include banning abortion with few exceptions up to six weeks' gestation and several restricting trans rights.

LGBTQ advocates demonstrated outside the hall. Cody Schuler, advocacy manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota, pointed to Burgum's past reluctance to wade into culture war and gender expression issues.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, on August 2022.

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old multimillionaire entrepreneur and commentator who founded a major biotech company, announced on Feb. 21 that he is running for president as a Republican.

"We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our diversity and our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we're really just the same as Americans, bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago," Ramaswamy told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

When asked what his message to voters is, Ramaswamy said that "we need to put merit back into America in every sphere of our lives" -- which includes immigration policy and affirmative action, the latter of which he argued was "a national cancer."

In a campaign video shared on Twitter, he said: "We still agree on our nation's most fundamental principles, at least most of us do. Yet the goal of the ruling party in this country is to convince us that we are divided."

He is also the author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam."

Chris Christie, Republican

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Former New Jersey Gov. Christie announced a 2024 Republican bid for the presidency on June 6.

Christie, 61, who also ran in 2016, has made the argument that he might very well be the only Republican willing and able to bring the force needed to knock Trump out of his top spot in the field.

"There's only one lane to the Republican nomination for president and Donald Trump is at the head of it and you have to go right through him and make the case against him. And that's what I intend to do," Christie, a former ABC News contributor, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos the day after his campaign launch.

Marianne Williamson, Democrat

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd as she launches her 2024 presidential campaign in Washington, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Author Marianne Williamson formally announced that she's running for president in 2024 on March 4, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Williamson is a bestselling self-help book author who first ran for president in 2020 on a pacifist and progressive platform.

She dropped out of that race before any primaries were held, but she outlasted several other serious contenders with impressive electoral resumes, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, who at the time was a senator from California.

Williamson has advocated for solving foreign conflicts without military intervention and embraced progressive platforms like so-called "Medicare for All" and a $15 minimum wage.

She also became something of a viral sensation among fans and online observers for infusing her campaign with language from her career as an author, warning Trump in 2020 that "I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win."

In her launch speech, Williamson noted the conventional wisdom that she will face a nearly impossible task of unseating Biden in a primary, casting herself as a fighter against the establishment.

"I'm not naive about the forces which have no intention of allowing anyone into this conversation who does not align with their predetermined agenda," she said.

A Texas native who now lives in Beverly Hills, California, Williamson is the author of more than a dozen books and ran an unsuccessful independent congressional campaign in California in 2014.

In 2020, she was best known for wanting to create a Department of Peace and arguing the federal government should pay large financial reparations to Black Americans as atonement for centuries of slavery and discrimination.

Before running for office, the 70-year-old was best known as a onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey.

Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2021. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Asa Hutchinson, who recently completed two terms as Arkansas governor, said he will seek the Republican presidential nomination on April 2, just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York.

"The reason is, I've traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts," Hutchinson told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

The former governor emerged as a Trump skeptic within the Republican Party and indicated to Karl that he would seek to veer away from culture wars and return to a party centered around the idea of small government -- though he insisted he's not "anti-Trump," despite calling on the former president to drop out of the race.

"When I say 'non-Trump', I want to be able to speak to the Trump voters. I want to be able to speak to all of the party and say, 'This is the leadership that I want to provide, and I think that we need to have border security. I think we need to have a strong America; we need to spend less at the federal level.' These are the values that I represent," Hutchinson said on "This Week."

Hutchinson expressed hope that his personal style in early primary states could pay dividends.

"It's still about retail politics in many of these states and also, this is one of the most unpredictable political environments that I've seen in my lifetime. So my message of experience, of consistent conservatism and hope for our future in solving problems that face Americans, I think that that resonates," Hutchinson told Karl.

Hutchinson, 72, left office in January after eight years as governor.

The former governor, who was term-limited, has been a fixture in Arkansas politics since the 1980s, when the state was predominantly Democratic. A former congressman, he was one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton.

Hutchinson served as President George W. Bush's head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and was an undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

As governor, Hutchinson championed a series of income tax cuts as the state's budget surpluses grew. He signed several abortion restrictions into law, including a ban on the procedure that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. Hutchinson, however, has said he regretted that the measure did not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Tim Scott, Republican

GOP field takes shape with Sen. Scott entering presidential race Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will launch his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Scott, 58, formally announced his candidacy on May 22 at his alma mater Charleston Southern University.

Scott, South Carolina's first Black senator and the Senate's sole Black Republican, shared an optimistic message of faith in the American dream as he launched his campaign.

"We live in the land where it is possible for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the People's House and maybe even the White House," Scott said."

Perry Johnson, Republican

Republican presidential candidate and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A 75-year-old Michigan businessman, Johnson launched his presidential campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination amid the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference that began on March 1.

Johnson took third in CPAC's straw poll for presidential picks, with nearly 5% of the vote. He polled behind Trump and DeSantis, he was ahead of Haley and others.

While Johnson has no experience in elected office, he has a long career in business in Michigan with almost 30 years of experience in the quality standards field. Two of his companies -- Perry Johnson Registrars, and Perry Johnson, Inc. -- both can certify businesses as meeting certain industry standards.

Before CPAC, his most notable political bid was when he ran for governor in Michigan in 2022 but was removed from the ballot before the Republican primary due to what state officials found to be fraudulent and invalid petition signatures.

Ryan Binkley, Republican

Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley speaks during the New Hampshire Republican Party's First In The Nation Leadership Summit Saturday, Oct 14, 2023, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

A Texas-based businessman and pastor, Binkley launched his White House bid in April.

"I'm in this race because so many people are unseen. And right now our party is doing the same lineup as before," Binkley argued in an appearance on "GMA3" in August. "They're running the same playbook. If we only want 46% of the vote -- it's like we're four yards short of a touchdown. We keep running the same play over and over again. I'm saying we've got to throw out that playbook."

Cornel West, Green Party

FILE - Cornel West speaks at the 2019 Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard University on October 22, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

Philosopher and political activist West, 70, announced on June 5 that he was running for president with the left-wing, populist People's Party, later switching to the Green Party -- and then in early October he switched to run as an independent.

While he has acknowledged that his bid is a long shot, he said in a Twitter announcement video that "I have decided to run for truth and justice."

"I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice. And the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I've been trying to do all of my life," he said.

West's major issues include broadening government-provided health care under "Medicare-for-all" and ending foreign military aid.

Who has dropped out of the 2024 race

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a luncheon Friday, April 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mike Pence, Republican

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with audible gasps and spats of applause when he made a surprise announcement on Oct. 28 that he was suspending his campaign for president -- becoming the first major candidate to drop out of the race.

"I came here to say it's become clear to me, this is not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign right now," Pence said on stage at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

"I'm leaving this campaign, but let me promise you I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled, Republican leaders to every office in the land," he continued.

The announcement was unexpected as Pence had recently said he was working to qualify to make the next primary debate stage.

Pence, a onetime Trump loyalist, broke with Trump over Trump pushing him to overturn the 2020 election results. In his kickoff speech, in June, he stressed his differences with Trump on Jan. 6.

"The American people deserve to know that on that day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now, voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution and I always will," Pence, 64, said, later noting how his son, a Marine, has sometimes reminded him they both made the same pledge as public servants.

Without naming Trump specifically, Pence said then that "anyone" who would disregard the Constitution should "never" be president.

Will Hurd

2024 presidential candidate profile: Will Hurd Former Texas Republican Representative Will Hurd is running for President of the United States.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, 46, said on June 22 that he was running for president -- and on Oct. 9, he said in a statement on social media that he was leaving the race.

"We live in complicated times and we need common sense," Hurd initially said on "CBS Mornings" in launching his bid, pointing to what he called "generational, defining challenges" such as China's rising global influence and the economic drag from inflation.

"To be frank, I'm pissed that we're not talking about these things. I'm pissed that our elected officials are telling us to hate our neighbors," he said.

"America is better together," he said, "and way more unites us than divides us."

Back in June, Hurd acknowledged he was a "dark horse candidate" but said he wouldn't be "afraid of Donald Trump" in the primary race, unlike other candidates.

Hurd was one of two Black Republicans in the House during most of his 2015-2021 tenure.

In his post in October, Hurd said he was endorsing Haley for president as the best candidate to go up against Trump.

"Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign, he said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces he "This isn't about me. This isn't about my generation. This is about our children," Suarez said.

Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami, on June 14 filed with the Federal Election Commission to signal his candidacy.

Suare, 46, previously highlighted his profile and backstory as the Hispanic son of a former Miami mayor and the Republican executive of a major American city, who was easily reelected in 2021. He touted his policy credentials on the economy and anti-crime measures and criticized the Biden administration for its Middle East and China policies.

In New Hampshire on April 18, Suarez said a relationship with the Hispanic community would be critical for the Republican nominee in 2024. More than 70% of the city of Miami is Hispanic, according to the latest census data.

Suarez's campaign, however, never caught hold with the broader Republican base and he suspended his bid in late August.

"Throughout this process, I have met so many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, her people, and its future," he said in a statement at the time.

Steve Laffey, Republican

Republican Steve Laffey, the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, speaks about his 2024 presidential bid on Good Morning America, Feb. 6, 2023.

Steve Laffey, a former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, became the second Republican candidate to leave the race.

He first announced his candidacy for president on Feb. 2, saying then that he wanted to confront the country's issues.

In a statement, he said he wanted to confront the country's issues.

"Our country has done the equivalent of using Band-Aids in place of major surgery. Somehow, we have 'gotten by,'" he said. "For the first time in a generation, we must directly confront our problems."

Laffey was a long shot for the Oval Office, given his relative lack of name recognition or statewide or federal experience.

He previously made a run for Senate in 2006 in Rhode Island, against Republican Lincoln Chafee, who was ultimately defeated by Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.

In October, Laffey told ABC News he was leaving the race in part because he no longer believed in his party's message -- and would be registering as an independent.

"I love being on the trail. I love meeting people," he told ABC News. "I am crestfallen that I wasn't able to cross the chasm."

Larry Elder, Republican

Republican presidential candidate conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off, April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images, FILE

Edler, 70, a conservative talk radio host, announced on April 20 that he was seeking the Republican nomination for president. He dropped out October 26.

"Although I am suspending my campaign for president, my commitment to addressing the crisis of fatherlessness, promoting conservative ideals, and supporting the MAGA movement remains unwavering," Elder said in a statement "I will continue t'o work tirelessly to advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people."

The long-shot candidate first ran for elected office in 2021 in the recall election to replace California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom survived the recall effort by a wide margin, but Elder placed first among the replacement candidates.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.