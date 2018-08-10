Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel's on/off boyfriend, found dead in Trump Tower

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields are seen leaving SoHo House on June 14, 2016 in New York, New York. (Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 51-year-old man died in Trump Tower Friday after a possible drug overdose, and sources said the man is Dennis Shields, the on-again-off-again boyfriend of the "Real Housewives of New York" Bethenny Frankel.

The body of the man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a 42nd-floor apartment around 9:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at around 10:15 a.m.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, although it appears to be an overdose.

Frankel, founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails and reality TV star who appeared on "Real Housewives" among other shows, had not commented on the death.

