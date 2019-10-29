JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by a teenager in Queens.
The incident was reported in front of New Dawn Charter High School at 89th Avenue and 161st Street around 4 p.m. Monday.
Police released clear surveillance video showing three young men they are calling persons of interest.
Sources say the intended target was a student at the school who was at the shooting at a nearby basketball court in Queens on Saturday. Whether it was connected to the shooting or whether it was just a coincidence is still unclear.
Police say the 16-year-old girl was an apparent innocent bystander, who was caught in the crossfire. She told police she heard shots and then felt pain. She was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital where she is expected to survive.
Police and witnesses say there was a large fight in front of the school right around dismissal time. Punches turned to bullets - and then panic.
"She was crying a lot. And she tried to give them her phone to call somebody to let them know what was going on. And all the teachers from the school, they rushed out to help her out," a witness said.
Police say they are investigating whether the two shootings may be connected.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Sources: Teen girl's shooting may be connected to boy's basketball court shooting death in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News