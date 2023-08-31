At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed into a lake in South Brunswick Thursday. Shannon Sohn is live over the scene of the crash.

At least 1 person killed in helicopter crash in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WABC) -- At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed into a lake in South Brunswick, New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

