Crews battling 900-acre wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

By
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey -- Firefighters are battling an active wildfire at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday night.

Officials tell Action News that roughly 900 acres of the forest is burning near Ballinger Creek. The fire is not contained.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.



No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

