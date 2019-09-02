SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The South Plainfield Labor Day parade in New Jersey has been canceled due to security concerns, police said.
The South Plainfield Police Department says it is an ongoing police investigation, but released no further details.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were scheduled to march in the town's 62nd annual parade.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Labor Day parade in South Plainfield canceled due to security concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News