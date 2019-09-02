Labor Day parade in South Plainfield canceled due to security concerns

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The South Plainfield Labor Day parade in New Jersey has been canceled due to security concerns, police said.

The South Plainfield Police Department says it is an ongoing police investigation, but released no further details.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were scheduled to march in the town's 62nd annual parade.

Related topics:
south plainfieldmiddlesex countylabor dayparadesecurity
