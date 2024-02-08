Poll shows Suozzi, Pilip locked in tight race in NY-3 to replace George Santos

Chantee Lans has more on the special election.

Chantee Lans has more on the special election.

Chantee Lans has more on the special election.

Chantee Lans has more on the special election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new poll shows the race on Long Island to replace disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos remains tight.

A Newsday/Siena College poll gives Democrat Tom Suozzi 48% and Republican candidate Mazi Pilip 44%.

The 4% lead is within the margin of error of the poll. The poll says 7% of voters are still undecided.

RELATED | Democrat Tom Suozzi makes case in special election race against Mazi Pilip: 'The people know me'

The poll is the second in the hotly contested race, and both show Suozzi slightly leading -- also within the margin of error.

Both candidates are making their final pitches to voters ahead of next Tuesday's election.

RELATED | Mazi Pilip points to her experience in special election race against Tom Suozzi

Pilip, a registered Democrat, now representing the Nassau County Republican Party, is a mother of seven and the wife of a Ukrainian immigrant who is an Ethiopian Jew.

Meanwhile, Suozzi, a former Glen Cove mayor, Nassau County executive and three-term congressman, comes from a legacy of lawmakers. Both his father and uncle were mayors of his hometown of Glen Cove.

Voters have said they're concerned about several issues including immigration, abortion and the crisis in the Middle East.

ALSO READ | NYCHA bust is biggest single-day bribery takedown in DOJ history, officials say

Jim Dolan has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.