coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 2 Rutgers football players test positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two players on the Rutgers University football team have tested positive for coronavirus.

Players had returned to campus for voluntary workouts in Piscataway earlier this month and had been receiving health screenings and temperature checks.

The school says one athlete tested positive in a screening before returning to campus, while the other player tested positive while on school grounds.

"To say we have the answers, that would be an arrogant statement, we are trying to do our best with all the information that we have," Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano said. "I can tell you that our administration has done whatever we need to do to be able to get this done."

Both players are now under quarantine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspiscatawaymiddlesex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyfootballcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakrutgers universitycovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newscollege football
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Newark Airport safety measures will see significant changes
NJ salons, barbers and pools reopen as part of Stage 2
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police
Son discovers dad, woman dead in UWS apartment
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Out-of-control car topples pole that kills 58-year-old man in NYC
Roosevelt's family member weighs in on statue removal
Show More
US soldier charged with plotting to attack own Army unit: Prosecutors
School bus driver surprised with $1,000 gift from students
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
Newark Airport safety measures will see significant changes
More TOP STORIES News