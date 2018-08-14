SPORTS
CC Sabathia goes on disabled list after one-hit effort

Coley Harvey
NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees placed starting pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right knee on Monday.

He is expected to miss just one start.

The move comes one day after Sabathia threw a six-inning one-hitter in the Yankees' 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers. The 18-year veteran has been dealing with a degenerative issue in the knee for some time. In recent seasons, it has forced him to pitch while wearing a brace around the knee.

"His knee's always the biggest concern with CC," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "He kind of had to grind through that last start, as well as he did pitch with it. But he kind of came to us and was like, it was barking pretty well."

Later this week, the Yankees will call up right-handed starter Luis Cessa to take Sabathia's place in the pitching rotation. With some shuffling to their rotation, the Yankees will have Cessa start against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He'll be sandwiched by starts from J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday and Thursday.

"We decided it best by DLing [Sabathia] now, maybe it only means he misses one start and we kind of maintain that," Boone said. "The swelling wasn't very bad, which is a good sign.

"So we do believe it's just one turn through and hopefully something that benefits him down the stretch."

During the second inning Sunday, Sabathia went to the ground, landing awkwardly as he fielded a short comebacker off Joey Gallo's bat. Although Sabathia threw wide as he tried to get Gallo at first, the play was ruled an infield hit, and it was the only base hit Sabathia allowed.

In 22 starts this season, Sabathia is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA. He has 106 strikeouts, seven of which came in Sunday's win. Along with Sabathia's departure to the DL, the Yankees called up reliever George Kontos from Triple-A. He was joined by infielder Ronald Torreyes, who was recalled from their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate. In the corresponding move for Torreyes' call up, the Yankees optioned first baseman Luke Voit to Triple-A. Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season, was transferred to the 60-day DL.
