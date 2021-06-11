Citi Field increases capacity to nearly 34,000 fans; drive-thru testing phased out

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are being phased out across our area as more people get vaccinated.Testing locations at Jones Beach and on Staten Island will close after seeing a steep decline in demand between January and May.The reason for that is because so many people have now been vaccinated.Citi Field is significantly increasing capacity Friday to nearly 34,000 people.90% of the available seats are reserved for people who are fully vaccinated.People sitting in the smaller unvaccinated section will have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask."By the reopening rules, if you're vaccinated you can seat people next to each other. If people are unvaccinated you have to socially distance, you have to have seats in between. That reduces capacity for the venue. The venue wants a full venue. They want the revenue from a full venue," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.In fact, there are still tickets available for Friday night's Mets game against the San Diego Padres.