SPORTS

Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts

Cleanup crews mop up a sewage leak at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A pipe broke at Dodger Stadium Tuesday, flooding the field with sewage and bringing the final preseason game to a gross and premature end.

The Dodgers and Angels were facing off in the finale of the preseason Freeway Series when the pipe burst in the bottom of the 5th inning. The Dodgers were up 4-3 at the time.

The sewage flooded part of the field. The smell was described as quite powerful as cleanup crews worked to mop up the mess.

"It smells really bad, man," said one Angels fan in the stands, as he watched the cleanup crew work.

"Look what the Angels brought to us," a Dodgers fan joked in response.

Some fans were wondering if it was a bad sign for the season ahead.

The Dodgers open the regular season at home on Thursday hosting rivals the San Francisco Giants.

