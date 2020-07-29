Sports

Dr. Fauci limited-edition baseball card is a hit for Topps

By Eyewitness News

(Topps)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABC) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and Topps have teamed up for a huge hit!

The trading card company Topps issued a limited-edition baseball card honoring America's leading infectious disease expert. The ToppsNOW card was on sale for just 24 hours, and generated "an all-time high print run record, clocking in at 51,512 cards."



The card commemorated the ceremonial first pitch Dr. Fauci threw before the Nationals took on the Yankees on Opening Day, in Washington, D.C. on July 23.

While the actual pitch that Dr. Fauci threw completely missed its mark, the card itself has become a huge hit.


The company said it does not intend to reprint the card, but there's already a brisk market for the cards on eBay.

Correction: An earlier version of this story described the card as being sold out. In fact, the card was a limited-edition issue, with orders taken for only 24 hours.

Related topics:
sportswashington d.c.mlbbaseballwashington nationalsanthony fauci
