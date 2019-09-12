Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- New York Jets QB Sam Darnold will miss multiple weeks because of mononucleosis, coach Adam Gase announced Thursday.

Trevor Siemian will start Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and any other games that Darnold will miss.

After their home game on Monday night, the Jets visit the New England Patriots in Week 3 before a bye week in Week 4.

They visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

