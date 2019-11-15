Sports

Mets pull off Amazin' surprise for boy who underwent brain surgery

By Eyewitness News
VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- The New York Mets pulled off an Amazin' surprise for an 8-year-old boy at a Westchester Hospital.

Back in October, Jack suffered an unexpected rupture of a blood vessel in his brain while playing baseball, causing him to collapse. He underwent surgery, and then extensive rehabilitation at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla.

On Friday, Mets Director of Player Relations surprised Jack and his family with a visit to his hospital room with a bag full of Mets goodies, an invitation to Citi Field for a game, an autographed photo and baseball from Jack's favorite player, Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo also surprised Jack with a special 'Get Well Soon' message.

Jack is currently re-learning how to walk so he can get back to one of his favorite activities - playing baseball.

