NFL player Dion Dawkins organizes food giveaway in New Jersey hometown

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins was back in New Jersey on Saturday, helping out people in his hometown of Rahway.Dawkins spearheaded a food giveaway at the high school where he was a standout on the field.There were bags of produce and other fresh food like eggs.Dawkins arranged the giveaway through his foundation."I love Jersey, I love being back home. I love having the family of Rahway support other Rahway natives, and being home is the best feeling ever," Dawkins said.A team of about 60 volunteers helped Dawkins with the event.