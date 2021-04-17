Sports

NFL player Dion Dawkins organizes food giveaway in New Jersey hometown

By Eyewitness News
NFL player organizes food giveaway in New Jersey hometown

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins was back in New Jersey on Saturday, helping out people in his hometown of Rahway.

Dawkins spearheaded a food giveaway at the high school where he was a standout on the field.

There were bags of produce and other fresh food like eggs.



Dawkins arranged the giveaway through his foundation.

"I love Jersey, I love being back home. I love having the family of Rahway support other Rahway natives, and being home is the best feeling ever," Dawkins said.

A team of about 60 volunteers helped Dawkins with the event.

