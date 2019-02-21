SPORTS

Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles during Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

'Just do it'

Nike is getting ready to launch a new ad featuring only female athletes!

The ad will include a voice over from tennis star Serena Williams, and it will also feature Olympic gold medalist and World Sportswoman of the Year Simone Biles.


The theme of this year's ad is called 'Dream Crazier,' spotlighting female athletes who have broken barriers and brought people together through the power of the sport.

The new ad will air on Sunday, Feb. 24, during the Oscars.

Last year, Nike nearly broke the internet with their fall 2018 ad 'Dream Crazy' featuring Colin Kaepernick.

In the 2018 campaign, the former 49ers player said: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOscarssimone bilessportsathletesu.s. & worldnike
SPORTS
World Series drought disappointing for Yankees' Brett Gardner
Wolves hope to continue Knicks' woes at MSG
NHL Power Rankings after Week 20: Who should buy, sell at the trade deadline
Giants coach Lou Anarumo named Bengals DC
More Sports
Top Stories
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
The Monkees bassist Peter Tork dead at 77
Overdosing school bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide
Video shows violent attack on teen behind LI restaurant
Show More
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly Queens bus crash
Man dead, wife hospitalized in LI carbon monoxide incident
NYC expanding crackdown against parking placard abuse
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
More News