New Jersey high school football team players take a knee in season opener

EMBED >More News Videos With the time for practice winding down, Anthony Johnson reports excitement is building for high school action on the grid iron in New Jersey.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Friday was the season opener for the football team from Eastside High in Paterson, New Jersey.As many professional players have done, the young men decided to take a stand on social injustice by taking a knee.Members of the Eastside Ghosts knelt as the National Anthem played before their game against the Passaic Indians.Eastside's players decided unanimously to take a knee before every game this season after hearing an inspiring talk from a local social worker about racial equality and the fight for justice.----------