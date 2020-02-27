Sports

New Jersey high school student with autism drains buzzer-beater shot at end of game

LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey student with autism made the shot of his life during a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

A.J. Leone is the team manager at Lyndhurst High School, but at the end of the game against Park Ridge High School, the coach substituted him into the game.

"I just knew there was less than a minute left," Leone said.

With his Golden Bears ahead, Leone was substituted into the game and the ball went right to him.

"I was like super nervous, but the trainer told me to take deep breaths and picture yourself shooting the shot," he said.

His teammates rebounded a couple of missed shots and shot the ball back out to Leone, who had moved to the three point line, and just like that, he let it fly.

"When the buzzer went off, everybody in the bleachers ran off and was on me," Leone said with a big smile.

2020 has been a big year for Leone as he was asked to be the team manager for the football team and was elected homecoming king.

"They really feel that A.J. is part of the team," Athletic director Jeff Radigan said. "And they love A.J., and moments like this they cherish as well."

The highlight, though, was Leone's shot and him being swarmed by his teammates.

"We are all happy for him, because he brought that energy to us when we play, so we wanted show it back to him," Senior Anthony Lembo said.

Senior Brandon Stuart said he helps the team keep their heads up.

"Always keep us smiling, so i felt like it was the perfect way for him to feel happy for himself," Stuart said.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbergen countylyndhurstautismhigh schoolhigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person in NYC being tested for coronavirus: Health officials
Man shot in stomach near NY transportation center
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
New York could see 4 feet of snow - but not here!
Coronavirus: 108 residents in voluntary isolation on Long Island
3 construction workers injured after NYC scaffold collapse: FDNY
Coronavirus concerns impacting LI Chinese-American businesses
Show More
Construction worker killed in New Jersey trench collapse
Mother accused of assaulting driver on packed school bus in NJ
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
Dow drops nearly 1,200 points amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News